Photo : KBS News

Major traffic disruptions are expected in central Seoul on May 1 as large-scale rallies take place in celebration of Labor Day.Seoul Metropolitan Police said Wednesday that demonstrations are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in Seoul’s Jung District.After the rallies, civic groups plan to march through city streets, likely causing congestion around Sejong-daero, Euljiro, and Jongno.Police will deploy around 220 traffic officers to manage detours and maintain order.Authorities urged the public to use the subway if possible and check traffic updates in advance via Seoul Police’s traffic hotline, website, or KakaoTalk channel.