Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and has reportedly held talks with the country’s business leaders.According to sources in the business community on Wednesday, Trump Jr. held closed-door discussions with Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, Hanwha Life Insurance President Kim Dong-won and Hanwha Hotels and Resorts Vice President Kim Dong-seon.The president’s son, who also met with Lee Hae-jin, chair of Naver’s board of directors, was set to hold additional meetings before departing on his private plane Wednesday night.Trump Jr.’s latest visit was arranged at the invitation of Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin due to their close ties, after fellow business leaders asked Chung to act as a bridge with the Trump administration.Chung reportedly invited Trump Jr. for dinner at his residence in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday night.