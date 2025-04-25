Chip, Battery Losses End KOSPI’s 3-Day Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed lower Wednesday as tech, auto and battery stocks fell, with Samsung Electronics posting a weak semiconductor business performance in its first-quarter earnings report.The KOSPI lost eight-point-81 points, or zero-point-34 percent, to close at two-thousand-556-point-61.Despite Wall Street closing higher overnight on tariff optimism, the KOSPI lost ground after Samsung reported a 17 percent drop in chip revenues due to a weak performance in the high-bandwidth memory sector, with investors also cautious ahead of key U.S. data, earnings, and the upcoming Labor Day closure.Losses were led by chipmakers, automakers and battery firms, with Samsung Electronics down zero-point-54 percent, SK hynix sliding one-point-83 percent and LG Energy Solution plunging seven-point-29 percent on concerns over weaker second-quarter sales.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell nine-point-22 points, or one-point-27 percent, to close at 717-point-24.