KCTU Urges New Gov't to Guarantee Basic Labor Rights to Platform Workers, Those in Specialized Fields

Written: 2025-04-30 17:07:57Updated: 2025-04-30 17:28:08

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) has urged the new government that will launch in June to guarantee basic labor rights to platform workers and workers in specialized fields, such as delivery drivers. 

The major umbrella union made the call in a news conference in Seoul on Wednesday, saying the despicable behavior of employers who run their business by taking away the rights of such workers and stealing their pay must come to an end. 

The union said because they are not guaranteed basic labor rights, workers in specialized sectors cannot file complaints against employers for minimum wage violations and cannot get overtime pay even if they work more than 40 hours.

It added that such workers need to work more than 52 hours a week to make a living and do not properly get annual leave, retirement benefits and four major health insurance plans. 

The KCTU said though the government has said it will protect such workers by making a separate law, it has yet to properly determine the size and conditions of such workers.
