Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Han Duck-soo will convene a meeting of security-related ministers on Thursday before his speculated resignation this week.According to multiple sources at the Prime Minister's Office, the security ministers' meeting is scheduled to take place Thursday morning at the Government Complex in Seoul.Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho, acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho, National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Cho Tae-yong and National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik will likely attend.The acting president is widely expected to resign following Thursday's meeting.Han is believed to be planning to declare a bid to run in the June 3 presidential election on Friday.