Photo : YONHAP News

A sinkhole incident was reported in Seoul's southeastern Gangdong District, leading authorities to close off sections of roads in the surrounding area.According to Yonhap News Agency, the sinkhole, two meters wide and one-point-five meters deep, occurred at Gildong intersection toward Dunchon Station at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.No casualties were reported.District officials have shut down two lanes of the road to facilitate recovery efforts.In March, a motorcyclist lost his life after falling into a sinkhole measured 20 meters wide and 20 meters deep in the same district.