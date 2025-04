Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government detected signs of North Korea and Russia preparing to break ground for a bridge to cross the Tumen River flowing between the two countries.On Wednesday, Seoul's unification ministry revealed satellite imagery showing that a construction site had been cleared.The ministry speculated that facilities associated with a groundbreaking ceremony had been installed in the area.Last June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to construct a bridge for passenger vehicles as the river is currently spanned only by a railway bridge.Russia's state-run TASS news agency also reported on the bridge construction, saying Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expected to virtually attend the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.North Korean Premier Pak Thae-song is also likely to attend.The bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.