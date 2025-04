Photo : YONHAP News

The wildfire on Daegu's Mount Hamji, which had previously been extinguished, reignited at over ten locations Wednesday afternoon.According to fire authorities, locations of the reignition are close to where a fire line of around 30 meters in length had formed at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.While firefighters had mostly extinguished the reignited fire from the previous night, it is believed to have rekindled in the afternoon amid strong winds with peak speeds of up to ten meters per second.The head of the National Fire Agency issued an order for nationwide mobilization of firefighting personnel and resources.Meanwhile, Daegu's Buk District sent out emergency text messages to nearby residents at around 5:13 p.m., urging them to evacuate to nearby schools in the area.