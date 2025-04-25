KMA: Dry Weather Alert in Place for Most Parts, Rain Forecast Nationwide Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

A dry weather alert has been issued for most parts of the country with a high risk for fire along the west coast and in the mountains of eastern Gangwon Province amid strong winds.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the alerts are expected to be gradually lifted as rain is forecast nationwide on Thursday.Up to 50 millimeters of precipitation is expected in the capital region, along the western coast in North Jeolla Province and the southern coast in South Gyeongsang Province.Up to 40 millimeters of rainfall is projected in Gangwon and in the central Chungcheong region and up to over 60 millimeters in mountainous areas on the southernmost island of Jeju.Some parts of the country are expected to be subject to a strong wind alert, as instant maximum wind speeds are likely to reach up to over 20 meters per second between Thursday and Friday.Morning lows on Thursday are forecast to range between five and 17 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs hover between 16 and 25 degrees.