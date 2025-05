Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have agreed to handle a 13-point-eight trillion won supplementary budget bill at a plenary parliamentary session on Thursday.Democratic Party’s acting chief and floor leader Park Chan-dae and People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong announced the agreement on Thursday morning at the National Assembly.The two sides agreed to increase the size of the extra budget by one-point-six trillion won from the government’s proposal of a 12-point-two trillion won budget.The increased budget includes 400 billion won allocated for the issuance of local gift certificates, with the support for the wildfire-hit areas and discounts on agricultural and fishery products increasing by 200 billion won.In addition, the budget for social overhead capital projects, such as construction of public rental housing, roads and railways, has been increased by 800 billion won to stimulate the sluggish construction industry.