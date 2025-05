Photo : YONHAP News / UPI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has "potential" trade deals with South Korea, Japan and India.Trump made the remarks during a phone interview at a televised town hall meeting on the NewsNation television network, when asked if the United States has already made deals with South Korea, Japan and India.Trump responded that the U.S. has "potential deals" with those countries, saying that it is negotiating with South Korea and Japan.Trump also repeated the claim that South Korea has been ripping off the U.S. and is taking advantage of America in trade, although Washington is paying for their military.Trump, however, added that he was in no rush to conclude the deals.