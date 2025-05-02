Menu Content

Korean
English

Politics

Acting President Stresses National Security, Calls for Thorough Readiness Posture

Written: 2025-05-01 12:29:11Updated: 2025-05-01 12:49:03

Photo : KBS

Acting President Han Duck-soo has called for a thorough readiness posture against growing military ties between North Korea and Russia and threats of cyberattacks, saying that there must be no compromise regarding national security. 
 
The acting president made the call on Thursday presiding over a meeting with security-related ministers at the government complex in Seoul. 

Han said that Pyongyang is accelerating its strengthened ties with Russia, upgrading its weapons systems aimed at Seoul and plotting new provocations, while the South Korean government, businesses and citizens remain under constant threat of cyberattacks. 

Han also touched upon growing public concerns over global tensions stemming from U.S. President Donald Trump’s second administration and their impact on South Korea's security.

The acting president instructed the government to place its priority on national interest in trade negotiations with the U.S. and the process of responding to the changing global order.

Stressing the importance of security, Han ordered security and foreign affairs ministries to work together to ensure the country’s security with a sense of responsibility, focusing solely on the nation and the people. 

Han is expected to resign from his post as prime minister on Thursday afternoon to run for president in the June 3 snap election.
