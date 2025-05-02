Prosecution Indicts Fmr. Pres. Yoon for Abuse of Power

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has additionally indicted former President Yoon Suk Yeol for abuse of power over his martial law decree.The prosecution's special team probing the December 3 martial law declaration indicted Yoon on Thursday without physical detention for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of official dutiesEarlier in January, the prosecution indicted then President Yoon for allegedly leading an insurrection -- a crime for which presidential immunity from prosecution does not apply.The additional indictment comes after the probe team conducted a supplementary investigation after the Constitutional Court removed Yoon from office in April.An official at the prosecution said that the charge of abuse of power is not different from the charge of insurrection, adding the prosecution has secured sufficient evidence and the position of the accused has been adequately confirmed through Yoon’s impeachment and criminal trials and statements.