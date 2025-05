Photo : YONHAP News

Fire authorities have put out a wildfire that reignited on a mountain in the southeastern city of Daegu.Forest authorities said that the wildfire at Mount Hamji was fully extinguished as of 8 a.m. Thursday, adding that they are now focusing on mop-op operations and monitoring for remaining embers.The wildfire initially broke out at around 2 p.m. on Monday and was put out in 23 hours, but reignited on parts of the mountain on Tuesday evening and spread towards residential areas.The reignited fire led to a temporary evacuation of more than 200 residents on Wednesday.Authorities said they made all-out efforts to prevent the fire from spreading to the crowded residential areas overnight and actively put out the fire as soon as the sun rose, mobilizing nearly 900 personnel and 43 helicopters.