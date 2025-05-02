Menu Content

Politics

Supreme Court Sends Back to High Court Ex-DP Chief Lee's Election Violation Acquittal

Written: 2025-05-01 15:27:44Updated: 2025-05-01 16:07:39

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has found fault with a High Court acquittal of Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, on election law violation charges.

The Court on Thursday remanded the election law violation case back to the lower court, against former DP Chief Lee for lying as a presidential candidate during the 2022 election campaign.

The Seoul High Court had ruled in March to overturn a district court ruling in November that handed a suspended prison term for Lee.

As his appearance was not mandatory, Lee did not appear at the Supreme Court for Thursday's ruling, which was televised live to the public. 

Lee remains a front runner in the June 3 snap presidential elections.

The Supreme Court appears to have accelerated the proceedings for Lee’s case, considering the impact a guilty verdict may have on Lee's presidential bid.

As the case heads back to the High Court, Lee will likely face questions over his eligibility to run for office.

If Lee ultimately receives a fine of one million won or about seven-hundred U.S. dollars or more for election law violations, he would be restricted from running for office for five years.
