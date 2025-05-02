Acting President Lee Stresses Stable Governance in Emergency Directive

Photo : KBS News

Newly installed acting President Lee Ju-ho says the government must do its best to ensure stability in state affairs and prevent any confusion or leadership vacuum.Lee, the education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs, gave the instructions Friday in an emergency directive to all the government’s ministries, agencies and public servants.Lee issued the orders right after taking over the role of acting president at 12 a.m. Friday upon the resignations of the previous acting president, Han Duck-soo, and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok.The new acting president ordered acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho to maintain vigilance and raise the nation’s military readiness posture to the highest level to ensure swift and resolute responses to any provocations.Lee called for thorough preparations to ensure that the June 3 presidential election proceeds in a fair, orderly manner, instructing acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong to engage in active consultations with relevant ministries and provincial governments to provide full support.He also ordered acting Finance Minister Kim Beom-suk to guard against potential financial market volatility and work to minimize economic uncertainty.