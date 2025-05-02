New Acting President Takes Office, Pledges to Maintain Stability

Photo : KBS News

Lee Ju-ho, the nation’s education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs, took over as acting president on Friday upon the resignations of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok.Addressing reporters on Friday upon arriving for work at the government complex in Seoul, Lee said he feels a profound sense of responsibility as he takes on this solemn duty.Lee pledged his best efforts to ensure stable governance through active communication with the National Assembly and the Cabinet, saying he will focus on ensuring fairness when the nation elects a new president on June 3.Commenting on the prolonged standoff with trainee doctors and medical students, Lee said the students must return to school and pledged to do his best to resolve various health care issues.Lee assumed the role of acting president at 12 a.m. Friday and will continue in that role for 33 days, until the winner of the presidential election is confirmed June 4.