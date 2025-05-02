Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

New Acting President Takes Office, Pledges to Maintain Stability

Written: 2025-05-02 08:59:36Updated: 2025-05-02 13:01:43

New Acting President Takes Office, Pledges to Maintain Stability

Photo : KBS News

Lee Ju-ho, the nation’s education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs, took over as acting president on Friday upon the resignations of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok.

Addressing reporters on Friday upon arriving for work at the government complex in Seoul, Lee said he feels a profound sense of responsibility as he takes on this solemn duty. 

Lee pledged his best efforts to ensure stable governance through active communication with the National Assembly and the Cabinet, saying he will focus on ensuring fairness when the nation elects a new president on June 3. 

Commenting on the prolonged standoff with trainee doctors and medical students, Lee said the students must return to school and pledged to do his best to resolve various health care issues. 

Lee assumed the role of acting president at 12 a.m. Friday and will continue in that role for 33 days, until the winner of the presidential election is confirmed June 4.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >