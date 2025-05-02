National Assembly Greenlights Extra Budget Worth 13.8 Trillion Won

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly has approved a supplementary budget worth 13-point-eight trillion won, or about nine-point-six billion U.S. dollars.The extra budget bill passed at a plenary session Thursday with 241 votes in favor, six against and 25 abstentions from the 272 lawmakers present.The bill passed after the Democratic Party and the People Power Party agreed to add one-point-six trillion won to the 12-point-two trillion won proposed by the government.The budget for wildfire prevention projects was increased by eight-point-eight billion won, while the lawmakers added five billion won to the budget for forestry helicopters.They also agreed to allocate an additional ten billion won for recovery and regeneration efforts in wildfire-affected areas.The increased budget also includes 400 billion won for the issuance of local currency vouchers.In addition, the budget for social overhead capital projects, such as construction of public rental housing, roads and railways, has been increased by 800 billion won to stimulate the sluggish construction industry.