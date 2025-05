Photo : KBS News

Consumer prices increased more than two percent in April for the fourth consecutive month.Statistics Korea said Friday that the country’s consumer price index stood at 116-point-38 in April, up two-point-one percent from a year earlier.The increase was attributed mainly to livestock products, which jumped in price by four-point-eight percent since April of last year, and fishery products, which got six-point-four percent more expensive over the same period.The prices of processed food products climbed four-point-one percent on-year in April, the largest gain in 16 months.Service prices gained two-point-four percent, while the prices of petroleum products dropped one-point-seven percent amid a recent decline in global oil prices.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose two-point-one percent in April from a year earlier.