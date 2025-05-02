New Acting President Convenes Emergency National Security Council Meeting

Photo : KBS News

Newly installed acting President Lee Ju-ho has ordered the government to maintain an airtight readiness posture in case of any provocations from North Korea.The acting president issued the order on Friday while presiding over a meeting of the presidential National Security Council at the government complex in Seoul.Lee said it is the government’s basic duty to protect national security and keep the people safe, stressing that this is a time for the council to make every possible effort to ensure the public feels no anxiety about security.The acting president said there must be no gaps in diplomacy, security, defense or the economy, ordering all government departments, including overseas missions, to implement meticulous crisis response measures and actively fulfill their duties.Highlighting the importance of close cooperation between ministries concerned with security and foreign affairs, Lee instructed all ministries and other government organizations to put the national interest first and work together as “one team.”