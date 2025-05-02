Menu Content

Politics

Ex-Prime Minister Han Declares Presidential Bid

Written: 2025-05-02 10:21:11Updated: 2025-05-02 10:49:59

Photo : KBS News

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has officially announced he will run for president in the June 3 snap election.

Han declared his presidential bid at the National Assembly on Friday, a day after stepping down as acting president and prime minister.

Han said that if elected, he will create an organization directly under the president to handle constitutional change and make his best efforts to ensure the Constitution is amended. 

The former prime minister continued that in his third year as president, he would step down immediately after holding general and presidential elections in accordance with the revised Constitution. 

He pledged to oversee the drafting of a constitutional amendment bill in his first year in office and push for its passage in his second year.

Han added that he would let the National Assembly and the people decide the specific contents of the amendment and would only weigh in on critical matters to ensure appropriate checks and balances.
