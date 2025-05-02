Democratic Party Proposes Motion to Impeach Prosecutor General

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party is taking steps to impeach Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung.According to the National Assembly, the party proposed an impeachment motion for Shim on Thursday afternoon with the participation of all 170 of its lawmakers.The move came hours after the Supreme Court struck down an appellate court ruling in favor of the party’s presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, who had been convicted of violating the nation’s election law but had his conviction overturned.In the impeachment motion, the party accused Shim of colluding with former President Yoon Suk Yeol to put the country under martial law on December 3 unlawfully and in violation of the Constitution, and of taking part in an armed insurrection that mobilized police officers and martial law troops.The party also alleged that Shim caused the meaningless extension of Yoon’s pretrial detention period, which resulted in a court decision to revoke Yoon’s detention.The motion was reported Thursday evening to the plenary session of the National Assembly, which was held to handle a supplementary budget bill.