SK Telecom to Suspend New Subscriptions

Photo : YONHAP News

SK Telecom, the country’s largest mobile carrier, says it is suspending new subscriber sign-ups at its 26-hundred T World stores across the nation starting Monday.The carrier announced the decision Friday, a day after the government issued administrative guidance instructing the firm to suspend new subscriptions amid a shortage of SIM cards on the heels of a network hacking incident.SK Telecom said that until special measures are in place to address the SIM shortage, all T World stores will suspend consultations for new customers and focus solely on SIM replacement services.The suspension will apply not only at the T World stores but also to all subscriptions through mobile phone retailers and online stores.The company plans to compensate its T World stores for losses incurred as a result.SK Telecom also said that in consideration of vulnerable users such as older adults and people with disabilities, all customers will be automatically enrolled in the SIM protection service starting Friday.