Ex-Prime Minister Declares Presidential Bid, Pledges Constitutional Change

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has officially declared he will run for president in the June 3 snap election. Upon making the announcement, he vowed to amend the Constitution and reduce his term from five years to three.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo declared his presidential bid at the National Assembly on Friday, a day after stepping down as acting president and prime minister.Stressing that political wrangling has reached dangerous levels, Han said he will push to amend the Constitution and reduce his term to three years from the current five.He pledged to oversee the drafting of a constitutional amendment bill in his first year in office and push for its passage in his second year.He added that in his third year, he would step down immediately after holding general and presidential elections in accordance with the revised Constitution.The former prime minister also told the nation he is the right person to address trade issues with the Trump administration in the United States, before promising his best efforts to achieve national unity.In his first outing as a presidential hopeful, Han met with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and visited shantytowns in Seoul’s Jongno District in a bid to highlight his concern for economic issues and win over moderate voters.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.