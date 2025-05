Photo : KBS News

The Seoul High Court has received the records back from the Supreme Court concerning the election law case against Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.The high court said the records arrived Friday morning, a day after the Supreme Court remanded Lee’s case for a retrial after finding fault with the March ruling that saw him acquitted of lying as a presidential candidate during the 2022 election campaign.The case will not be assigned to the same high court division that issued the ruling in March, and a decision will be made soon as to which division should handle the retrial.Observers believe a ruling is unlikely to come out before the June 3 presidential election, as the process normally takes more than a month.