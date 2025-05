Photo : YONHAP News

The government will conduct an emergency inspection to determine whether any personal information is being circulated illegally on the dark web after the recent hacking incident at SK Telecom(SKT).The Personal Information Protection Commission said Friday that the decision was reached during a meeting of 31 personal information controllers, including Naver, Kakao, LG Uplus, KT, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.SKT was not among the participating companies.Participants shared ways to boost their personal information security management systems and agreed on the need for a tight-knit cooperation system.The commission will carry out the emergency inspection jointly with key internet service providers and the Korea Internet & Security Agency.