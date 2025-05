Photo : KBS News

Presidential contenders from the Democratic Party(DP) and the People Power Party(PPP) continued their nationwide campaigns Friday.DP nominee Lee Jae-myung toured inter-Korean border towns in Gangwon Province as part of a “listening tour,” emphasizing unity and public engagement.Lee criticized past political leadership for economic stagnation, urging voters to choose leaders who would secure a better future for their families.Meanwhile, on the eve of the final round of the PPP presidential primary, candidates Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon ramped up last-minute campaigning.Kim rode the GTX high-speed train, the outcome of a project he initiated as Gyeonggi governor, meeting voters along the route between Suseo and Dongtan.Han focused on rallying support in conservative strongholds, visiting Changwon and Busan in the morning before returning to Seoul for a final voter outreach session.