Bill to Halt Criminal Trials for New Presidents Passes Key Committee

A proposed amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act that would suspend ongoing criminal trials if a defendant is elected president has passed the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.The bill, introduced by the liberal Democratic Party(DP), was approved with nine votes in favor and five against during a committee meeting on Friday.Lawmakers from the conservative People Power Party(PPP) opposed the measure.DP lawmaker and committee Chair Jung Chung-rae argued that the bill is needed to clarify legal ambiguities surrounding Article 84 of the Constitution, which grants sitting presidents immunity from prosecution except in cases of treason or insurrection.He said the current law lacks clear guidance on pausing trials that are already underway when a defendant is elected president.The proposal comes after the Supreme Court ordered an appeals court to review an election law violation case against DP presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung, raising questions over whether his trial would continue if he were to become president.