Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a North Korean delegation visiting Russia has said the North supports a multipolar world order.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said Friday that Pak Yong-il, deputy director of the General Political Bureau of the North’s Korean People’s Army, advanced the view during the third International Anti-Fascist Forum in Moscow on Wednesday.Pak said it is Pyongyang’s consistent stance that it will actively work to establish a multipolar world order where domination, subordination and hegemony do not exist.He said the North will continue to exercise with pride its sovereign right to defend itself by tackling dangerous confrontations with enemy forces that are conspiring to revive fascism in the Asia-Pacific region.Pak’s visit came as Russia is set to mark the 80th Victory Day next Friday, commemorating the end of World War II in Europe.