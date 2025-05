Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has announced plans to enhance its underground mapping system to help assess sinkhole risks.The upgraded map will integrate data such as past subsidence records, underground voids, construction activity and flood history for more accurate risk analysis.Authorities are also exploring ways to shift from paper maps to more secure online data files.The integrated map will include information from seven types of underground facilities such as water and gas pipes, six types of underground structures such as subways, and three types of geological information.The government plans to invest over 580 billion won, or about 411 million U.S. dollars, in one-thousand-209 related projects this year to make the information more accessible and support faster, AI-powered monitoring and responses.