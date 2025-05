Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Army has conducted a live-fire air defense drill in Goseong, Gangwon Province, simulating a response to potential North Korean drone incursions.The three-day exercise, which began April 30, involved eight air defense units and 130 troops firing some four-thousand-600 rounds.The drills included troops successfully tracking and shooting down mock enemy drones using radar and electro-optical targeting systems.The Army said the training was designed to boost confidence and readiness against evolving aerial threats.In late 2022, North Korea conducted a drone incursion into South Korean airspace, the first such breach in five years, raising concerns about low-altitude air defense.