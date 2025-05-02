PPP Accuses DP of Attempting ‘Legislative Coup’

Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party has denounced the Democratic Party(DP) for proposing a bill to revise the Criminal Procedure Act to stop the trial of any defendant who wins a presidential election.People Power Party senior spokesperson Shin Dong-uk said in a statement on Friday that the DP appears to have lost its mind and called on the party to immediately scrap its efforts to launch what he termed a “legislative coup.”The DP proposed the bill Friday, a day after the Supreme Court sent the case of DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung back to the appeals court for a review, finding fault with a March ruling that saw Lee acquitted of lying as a presidential candidate during the 2022 election campaign.Shin described the bill as evil, saying its aim is to shield Lee and that to forcibly end a trial that has already begun is to destroy the rule of law and trample on the principle of equality under the law.Shin accused the DP of continuing to run amok and of arrogantly behaving as if its presidential candidate were already in power.