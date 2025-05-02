10 Million Won Fine for Cho Kuk’s Daughter Stands as Appeal Deadline Passes

Photo : YONHAP News

The fine handed down last week to Cho Min, the daughter of Rebuilding Korea Party Chair Cho Kuk, for submitting fraudulent documents in the university admissions process has not been challenged.It was confirmed on Friday that neither the junior Cho nor the prosecution had submitted a petition of appeal before Wednesday’s deadline, meaning the Seoul Central District Court’s decision on April 23 is final and she will have to pay the 10 million won fine.That’s about seven-thousand U.S. dollars.The district court found the 33-year-old guilty of falsifying documents, obstructing business, and obstructing official duties by fraudulent means.She submitted the documents in question, including an admissions application and an award certificate, to Pusan National University’s medical school in June 2014 along with her mother, Chung Kyung-shim.Cho Min was also found guilty of submitting falsified documents to Seoul National University’s medical school in June 2013.