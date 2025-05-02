Gov’t to Spend Record 1.88 Trillion Won on Gyeongsang Wildfire Relief

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to spend a record amount to assist in recovery efforts following the devastating wildfires in the country’s southeastern Gyeongsang region in March.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Friday that it has allocated nearly one-point-88 trillion won, or around one-point-33 billion U.S. dollars, for the recovery efforts.The government said the wildfires, which affected the northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province as well as the counties of Sancheong and Hadong in South Gyeongsang Province and Ulsan’s Ulju area, resulted in the worst damage since the compilation of related data began in 1987.Officials said compensation will be paid to victims and bereaved families, including the families of public officials and firefighters who lost their lives during the fires.The government will pay at least 100 million won to replace each home that burned down, and one-thousand small rental housing units will also be made available for displaced people.The wildfires killed 27 people, injured 156 others and destroyed 104-thousand hectares of forestland.