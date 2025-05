Photo : YONHAP News

The election violation case against the Democratic Party's(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, which was reversed and remanded by the Supreme Court, has been assigned for retrial at the Seoul High Court.On the day that records in the case were transferred to the appeals court on Friday, the case was assigned to the 7th Criminal Division at the Seoul High Court. It later added that the first hearing will be held on May 15th.Still, as it is customary for a retrial to take at least one month, a ruling on Lee's case is widely speculated not likely before the June 3 presidential election.On Thursday, the top court overturned and remanded the Seoul High Court's acquittal of Lee in March, regarding alleged false statements he made during the 2022 election campaign and a parliamentary audit in 2021.