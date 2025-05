Photo : YONHAP News

The government intends to calmly proceed with ongoing trade consultations with the United States and smoothly transfer any progress to the next administration.The remarks came during a meeting presided over by Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo on Friday to review the government's capacity to manage trade issues stably amid domestic and global uncertainties.Cheong said Seoul will make all-out efforts to calmly and earnestly proceed with the bilateral consultations, prioritizing national interests, and ensure that progress continues into the next administration.The minister also pledged to prepare for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers' meeting set for May 15 and 16 on the southernmost island of Jeju.