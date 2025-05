Photo : YONHAP News

Strong winds have hit the nation Friday amid overcast skies.The Korea Meteorological Administration mentioned high risk for wildfires with dry weather alerts in place on the mountains in the eastern Gangwon Province and in regions along the east coast.Rain is forecast on Saturday, starting in the central region before expanding nationwide.Up to ten millimeters of precipitation are expected in the capital region and in Gangwon's inland areas, up to 40 millimeters in the southwestern Jeolla provinces and up to 30 millimeters in South Gyeongsang Province in the southeast.Morning lows on Saturday are projected to range between seven and 13 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs between 14 and 19 degrees.