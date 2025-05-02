KCC Issues Advisory against Smishing Texts on SIM Card Protection

Photo : YONHAP News

The state communications watchdog issued an advisory, warning mobile service subscribers about smishing texts claiming to offer SIM protection information following a hacking incident at the nation's leading carrier SK Telecom.The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) on Friday warned users that clicking a web link or executing a QR code in text message from an unknown sender could lead to malware infection, exploitation of personal and financial information or other damage.The KCC urged users who receive texts about SIM card replacement to first verify whether they were officially sent by their mobile carrier.SK Telecom, which earlier this week said it had not sent any texts informing users about increased SIM card supply, said it will cooperate with the police and related agencies to prevent smishing damage.The Korea Internet and Security Agency said it has yet to confirm any direct smishing damage during its around-the-clock monitoring.