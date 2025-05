Photo : Albamon Web site

A hacking incident involving a data breach was reported by the domestic part-time job platform Albamon, less than two weeks after a similar incident at the nation's leading mobile carrier SK Telecom.On Friday, Albamon reported on its website that it detected abnormal access and a hacking attempt in its resume viewing function on Wednesday, resulting in the leak of information from some subscribers' stored CVs.A total of 22-thousand-473 pieces of data were breached, including user names, mobile phone numbers, and email addresses.The platform said it blocked the account and IP address used in the hacking incident, promptly reported the incident to the Personal Information Protection Commission the following day and notified the affected subscribers about the breach.Albamon issued an apology and promised to conduct an overall inspection of its security system and to reinforce personal information protection as preventive steps.