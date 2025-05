Photo : KBS News

South Korea and the United States have agreed to deepen cooperation to achieve shared security goals on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific.The agreement was made during the 26th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD), held in Washington, D.C., from May 1 to 2. It marked the first such meeting under the second Trump administration.Senior defense and foreign affairs officials from both sides took part in the talks, including Cho Chang-rae, Seoul's head of defense policy at the Ministry of National Defense, and John Noh, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs.The allies reviewed the current state of defense cooperation and discussed policy directions to advance their shared interests.South Korea’s defense ministry said Cho also met separately with U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby to further discuss alliance strategies.