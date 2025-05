Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Acting President Lee Ju-ho has urged police and fire authorities to ensure public safety during the holiday period.During visits to a police station and fire station in Seoul on Saturday, Lee emphasized that “there must be no gaps in public safety, even amid political uncertainty.”Speaking to police officers overseeing Seoul Children’s Grand Park, he called for special attention to crowd control in areas expected to be busy during the holidays.At a fire station in a district that has experienced two sinkholes this year, Lee stressed the need for swift action, such as traffic control and coordination with other agencies, to help prevent casualties in the event of another sinkhole.