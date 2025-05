Photo : YONHAP News

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung continued his "listening tour" for a third straight day, making stops along the East Coast, including Sokcho in Gangwon Province.While visiting a traditional market in Sokcho on Saturday, Lee met with local residents and listened to the struggles of vendors, encouraging them to persevere through difficult times.Lee also announced on social media his plans to revitalize rural fishing villages by increasing subsidies for fishermen, supporting local tourism, and offering more financial incentives for young people to settle in fishing villages.On Sunday, Lee will continue his campaign in rural areas, with stops in Yeongju and Yecheon in North Gyeongsang Province, as well as Danyang and Yeongwol in North Chungcheong Province.