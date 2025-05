Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has criticized a recent U.S. missile defense drill in Alaska, calling it an “aggressive military action.”The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday quoted a military commentator who said the U.S. recently conducted a simulated interception drill at Fort Greely, aimed at preparing for a potential intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) attack by a hostile state.The commentator claimed that targeting North Korean ICBMs suggests the U.S. views a preemptive nuclear strike against the North as a given.They added that if the U.S. does not pursue nuclear confrontation, North Korea would have no reason to aim its strategic nuclear force at the American mainland.Earlier on Tuesday, Newsweek reported that the U.S. held a drill simulating a North Korean ICBM attack.