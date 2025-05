Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns that his tariff policies could lead the U.S. into a recession, saying the economy is in a “transition period.”In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press on Friday, Trump said, “Everything’s OK,” and added, “I think we’re going to do fantastically.”When asked if he was worried about a recession, Trump said, “No,” though he did acknowledge, “Anything can happen.”He also pushed back on Wall Street skepticism, pointing to those who believe the country is headed for historic economic growth.His comments come amid growing market volatility and a zero-point-three percent contraction in the U.S. economy last quarter, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Commerce Department.