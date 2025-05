Photo : YONHAP News

A 14-day series of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) meetings kicked off Saturday on Jeju Island.More than three-thousand-200 participants are expected to attend the Second Senior Officials’ Meeting(SOM2), which includes ministerial-level discussions on labor, education, and trade, with around 60 high-ranking officials taking part.Key figures from international organizations such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD), the International Labour Organization(ILO), and the APEC Secretariat are also scheduled to attend.The SOM2 serves as a key forum for shaping the agenda ahead of the APEC leaders' and ministerial summits set for later this year.To help boost the local economy, Jeju authorities are providing shuttle buses connecting meeting venues with local districts and offering cultural tours and media programs to promote tourism and global "workcation" opportunities.