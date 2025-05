Photo : YONHAP News

Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo has been selected as the People Power Party’s nominee for the June 3 snap presidential election.The result was announced Saturday afternoon at a party convention held at the Korea International Exhibition Center(KINTEX) in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.Kim secured the nomination in the final round of the primary with a combined vote share of 56-point-53 percent, defeating former PPP chair Han Dong-hoon, who received 43-point-47 percent.The result was based on a combination of votes from party members and public opinion polls conducted on Thursday and Friday.In his acceptance speech, Kim pledged to build a strong alliance with any political group needed to block Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung from taking power.