Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly inspected a tank factory, emphasizing the need to modernize the military with advanced tanks and armored vehicles.According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim visited the factory to review its production status, modernization efforts and progress in research on core tank technology.The report did not disclose the factory's name or the date of Kim's visit.Kim reportedly stated that replacing outdated armored weapons of the last century with the latest tanks and armored vehicles is a critical step in strengthening the armed forces and modernizing the military.He further stressed that the production of cutting-edge tanks and armored vehicles is essential for modernizing the army and achieving the ruling party's vision for a second revolution in its armored forces.