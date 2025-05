Photo : YONHAP News

The volatility of South Korea's local currency against the U.S. dollar soared to its highest level in over two years last month.According to the Bank of Korea on Sunday, the average daily fluctuation in the won-dollar exchange rate for April was nine-point-seven won or zero-point-67 percent.This marks the highest volatility since November 2022, when daily fluctuations reached 12-point-three won and zero-point-nine percent.April's figures more than doubled those of March, when the average daily fluctuation was four-point-three won and zero-point-29 percent.The Korean won weakened to one-thousand-487-point-six won per U.S. dollar during intraday trading on April 9, coinciding with the implementation of U.S. reciprocal tariffs.However, it rebounded to one-thousand-420 won just two days later, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a three-month pause on the tariffs.