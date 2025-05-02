PPP Presidential Candidate Blasts DP after Securing Nomination

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo visited a national cemetery on Sunday to pay respects to former presidents, a day after securing the party's nomination for the June 3 election.After paying tribute at Seoul National Cemetery, Kim sharply criticized Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung for his remarks that Kim's candidacy completely contradicts efforts to restore constitutional order.In response, Kim denounced Lee as "hypocritical and shameless."Speaking to reporters, Kim stated that he has dedicated himself to understanding the country's constitution and living according to the most righteous path.He also condemned DP calls for the impeachment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae, saying such actions are worse than those of Hitler and beyond even what North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would do.Kim further accused the DP of exerting full control over the legislature, repeatedly pushing for impeachments, and now attempting to remove the chief justice as well.