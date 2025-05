Photo : KBS News

The nation is experiencing a significant rise in measles cases amid global outbreaks.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday, 52 measles cases have been reported this year as of last Thursday.This exceeds last year's total of 49 and marks the highest number since 2019, when 194 cases were recorded.Annual cases were minimal during the COVID-19 pandemic, with just six in 2020 and none in 2021 or 2022. In 2023, the figure stood at eight.South Korea was certified as measles-free by the World Health Organization in 2014 and has maintained that status.The recent rise in cases is largely due to infections contracted abroad, particularly from Vietnam.Of the 52 cases reported this year, 34 originated overseas, while the remaining 18 resulted from local transmission of imported cases.